PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,064 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for about 1.9% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ford Financial Group LLC grew its position in PayPal by 15.4% in the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in PayPal by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 0.4% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 10.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,124,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $273,113,000 after acquiring an additional 104,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in PayPal by 1,088.5% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 526,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,922,000 after acquiring an additional 482,453 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $246.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.02 and a 52-week high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $289.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total value of $3,043,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,568 shares in the company, valued at $45,820,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 256,998 shares of company stock valued at $68,128,083. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

