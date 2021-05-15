PayPie (PPP) Price Hits $0.0646

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One PayPie coin can currently be bought for $0.0646 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PayPie has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar. PayPie has a total market cap of $5.33 million and $1.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About PayPie

PayPie (CRYPTO:PPP) is a coin. It launched on October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 coins. PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PayPie is www.paypie.bb . The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPie is an Ethereum based accounting platform for risk score analysis. PPP Token is the utility token which provides access to the PayPie platform for certain transactions and services, including the purchase of invoices and access to credit histories of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) “

Buying and Selling PayPie

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPie should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayPie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

