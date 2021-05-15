Paytomat Market Capitalization Hits $194,105.61 (PTI)

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Paytomat has a total market cap of $194,105.61 and $5,885.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paytomat coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Paytomat has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.92 or 0.00094381 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.11 or 0.00535994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.73 or 0.00234747 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005161 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $564.84 or 0.01186744 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $580.90 or 0.01220483 BTC.

Paytomat’s total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 coins. Paytomat’s official website is paytomat.com . Paytomat’s official message board is medium.com/@paytomat . Paytomat’s official Twitter account is @paytomat and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, Paytomat is a decentralized infrastructure for cryptocurrency payments with a built-in blockchain-based loyalty program. It incentivizes merchants and customers to either accept or to spend their cryptocurrency on a global scale. As a reward for being a part of Paytomat ecosystems, both merchants and customers receive corresponding assets they can use to pay within the ecosystem, set up a master node or receive various discounts and free services. The PTI token is an EOS-based cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that concedes users the right to exchange PTI tokens to PTM coins in the future. PTM coins are the medium of exchange for the Paytomat payment system. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paytomat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paytomat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paytomat using one of the exchanges listed above.

