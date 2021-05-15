PCHAIN (PI) Market Cap Tops $37.27 Million

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 15th. One PCHAIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0457 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. PCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $37.27 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PCHAIN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00089255 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003372 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00020280 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $538.91 or 0.01117552 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00064628 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.38 or 0.00114843 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00061387 BTC.

About PCHAIN

PI is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2019. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,611,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 816,469,012 coins. PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

PCHAIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PCHAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PCHAIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PCHAIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.