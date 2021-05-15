PEAKDEFI (PEAK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $81.52 Million

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 15th. PEAKDEFI has a total market capitalization of $81.52 million and $387,196.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PEAKDEFI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000933 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.65 or 0.00090341 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003604 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00019942 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $569.03 or 0.01151296 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00066283 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.72 or 0.00114766 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00061690 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Profile

PEAKDEFI is a coin. It launched on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 648,235,385 coins and its circulating supply is 176,841,137 coins. The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEAKDEFI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

