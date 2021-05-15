Peerplays (PPY) Price Down 6% Over Last Week

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One Peerplays coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000450 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Peerplays has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. Peerplays has a total market cap of $970,596.55 and approximately $1,658.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00091733 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $249.73 or 0.00521391 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $112.03 or 0.00233893 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005058 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $553.29 or 0.01155158 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $584.09 or 0.01219460 BTC.

Peerplays Profile

Peerplays was first traded on April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. The official website for Peerplays is www.peerplays.com . The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Peerplays is The Gaming Blockchain, disrupting the global gaming industry with a new paradigm of fairness, transparency, speed, and security. Peerplays uses Graphene technology and *Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to provide the fastest, most decentralized blockchain consensus model available today. Learn more about this world-leading blockchain at www.peerplays.com. *A move to Gamified Proof of Stake (GPoS) is currently in progress. “

Buying and Selling Peerplays

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peerplays should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peerplays using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

