Pendle Market Capitalization Tops $25.96 Million (PENDLE)

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. During the last seven days, Pendle has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar. Pendle has a total market cap of $25.96 million and $1,851.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pendle coin can now be bought for approximately $1.57 or 0.00003244 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pendle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.93 or 0.00095178 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.70 or 0.00542284 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $113.41 or 0.00235003 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005172 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $568.48 or 0.01177984 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $585.72 or 0.01213695 BTC.

About Pendle

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,582,875 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pendle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pendle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pendle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.