PENG (PENG) Trading Down 17.4% Over Last 7 Days

PENG (CURRENCY:PENG) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. One PENG coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PENG has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar. PENG has a market capitalization of $380,216.62 and approximately $18.00 worth of PENG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003471 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001189 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.87 or 0.00719747 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00025304 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PENG Profile

PENG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PENG’s total supply is 10,496,176,833 coins and its circulating supply is 7,862,708,470 coins. The Reddit community for PENG is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PENG’s official Twitter account is @coin_peng . The official website for PENG is pengcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PENG Coin is a cryptocurrency that aims to make charitable transactions more sustainable and cost-effective. By utilizing the safety, decentralization, and convenience that blockchain infrastructure provides, PENG Coin ensures donations go directly to the actual causes rather than through middlemen. PENG Coin integrates features from several other cryptocurrencies, as it is built on PIVX, DASH & DigiByte source code to provide a built-in governance system, a masternode network, low-to-zero costs and fast block times. PENG Coin incentivizes the network through a sustainable Proof-of-Stake consensus algorithm with sensible block rewards. “

PENG Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PENG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PENG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PENG using one of the exchanges listed above.

