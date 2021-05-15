PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.93.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PMT. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,494 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $28,236.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,396,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,571,000 after acquiring an additional 667,214 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,583,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,030,000 after acquiring an additional 140,771 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $22,037,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,250,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,519,000 after acquiring an additional 107,536 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,091,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,201,000 after acquiring an additional 560,500 shares during the period. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PMT opened at $19.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 1,912.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $20.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.81 and a 200-day moving average of $18.30.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.83%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.69%.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

