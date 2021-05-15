People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Holdings Boosted by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 472.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,300 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBCT. FMR LLC grew its position in People’s United Financial by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in People’s United Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,125,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in People’s United Financial by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in People’s United Financial by 390.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in People’s United Financial by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 371,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 27,476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark F. Herron sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $75,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David K. Norton sold 148,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $2,681,535.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 183,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,369.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 230,390 shares of company stock valued at $4,179,370. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial stock opened at $19.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $19.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.27.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.07 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.183 per share. This is a positive change from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.63.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

