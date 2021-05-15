PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,889,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 433,688 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of PepsiCo worth $267,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 15,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 144,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,805 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 14,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PEP opened at $146.59 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $126.53 and a one year high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.79 and its 200-day moving average is $140.77. The company has a market capitalization of $202.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

