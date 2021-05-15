PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Cut by Knuff & Co LLC

Knuff & Co LLC decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $256,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 15,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 144,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,805 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 14,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $146.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.79 and a 200-day moving average of $140.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.53 and a twelve month high of $148.77. The firm has a market cap of $202.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.96%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEP. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

