PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PKI. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in PerkinElmer by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,326,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,481,786,000 after buying an additional 1,019,219 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth $142,590,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 991.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 553,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,373,000 after purchasing an additional 502,428 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,808,000 after purchasing an additional 458,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth $65,803,000. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Shares of PKI stock opened at $143.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.16. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.47 and a fifty-two week high of $162.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. PerkinElmer’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

Separately, Citigroup increased their price target on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.42.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.