Permission Coin (ASK) Trading Down 1.7% Over Last Week

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. During the last seven days, Permission Coin has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Permission Coin has a total market cap of $19.39 million and $1.01 million worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Permission Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Permission Coin Coin Profile

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,110,077,464 coins. Permission Coin’s official website is permission.io . The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO . Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

Permission Coin Coin Trading

