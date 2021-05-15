Persistence Market Capitalization Reaches $267.59 Million (XPRT)

Persistence (CURRENCY:XPRT) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 15th. Over the last week, Persistence has traded 54.7% higher against the US dollar. Persistence has a total market cap of $267.59 million and $4.22 million worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Persistence coin can now be bought for $15.63 or 0.00033144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00089089 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003477 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00020002 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $520.31 or 0.01103336 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00065423 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.72 or 0.00113909 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Persistence Coin Profile

Persistence (CRYPTO:XPRT) is a coin. Persistence’s total supply is 104,045,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,120,163 coins. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/PersistenceOne and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence was founded in Singapore in 2019, is a network of sovereign chains hosting Open Finance dApps (Exchanges & Marketplaces), which facilitate matching of entities with surplus capital (lenders) to entities that require capital (borrowers). The Persistence main-chain is secured by a distributed set of Validators and the native Persistence token, $XPRT.The Persistence Platform is designed to be business-friendly. As such, the expectation for the majority of the app-chains is to not have a token with any monetary value or be traded directly in open markets as cryptocurrencies. These app-chains however have distributed third-party validators who need to be rewarded and slashed depending on their performance. This (dis)incentivization takes place using the $XPRT token at the main-chain level. In order for the (dis)incentivization to take place using the $XPRT token, the Persistence main-chain tracks the block headers (through Interchain communication) of each app-chain to track pre-defined performance metrics. Persistence announced a StakeDrop campaign on the following dPoS/nPoS networks: Cosmos Network, Terra, Kava Labs, IRISnet, Polkadot, Matic Network and Tezos.Read the official announcement here. “

Persistence Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Persistence should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Persistence using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

