Petards Group (LON:PEG) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.45

Petards Group plc (LON:PEG)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.45 ($0.16) and traded as low as GBX 11.53 ($0.15). Petards Group shares last traded at GBX 11.53 ($0.15), with a volume of 28,603 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £6.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 13.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 12.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34.

About Petards Group (LON:PEG)

Petards Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, supplies, and maintains technologies used in advanced security, surveillance, and ruggedized electronic applications in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers rail technology solutions, such as eyeTrain, a solution for digital on-train surveillance subsystem; and RTS, a solution that provides safety and efficiency of railways with crucial resource, asset, safety, and failure management software.

