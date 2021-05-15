Petrel Resources (LON:PET) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.99

Petrel Resources Plc (LON:PET) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2.99 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.61 ($0.03). Petrel Resources shares last traded at GBX 2.70 ($0.04), with a volume of 147,682 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of £4.24 million and a PE ratio of -2.25.

Petrel Resources Company Profile (LON:PET)

Petrel Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Frontier Exploration Licence 3/14, 10% interest in the Frontier License 11/18, and 100% interest in the Licence Option 16/24, which are located in the Atlantic Porcupine Basin, Ireland.

