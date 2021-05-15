Phala.Network Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $168.67 Million (PHA)

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 52% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Over the last seven days, Phala.Network has traded up 29.6% against the U.S. dollar. Phala.Network has a market capitalization of $96.00 million and approximately $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phala.Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.71 or 0.00087952 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003528 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00019944 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $543.26 or 0.01118654 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00064904 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.35 or 0.00113977 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00060834 BTC.

About Phala.Network

Phala.Network (PHA) is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2020. Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. Phala.Network’s official website is phala.network . The official message board for Phala.Network is medium.com/phala-network . Phala.Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala.Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala.Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phala.Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phala.Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

