Phala Network Reaches One Day Volume of $119.25 Million (PHA)

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. During the last week, Phala Network has traded 27.6% higher against the dollar. Phala Network has a market cap of $200.41 million and $119.25 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phala Network coin can currently be bought for about $1.13 or 0.00002361 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Phala Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00088693 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003763 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00019901 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $537.24 or 0.01124475 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00065582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.56 or 0.00114201 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00060764 BTC.

Phala Network Coin Profile

PHA is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 177,634,380 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phala Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phala Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phala Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phala Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.