Phantomx (PNX) Price Tops $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. Phantomx has a total market cap of $59,155.37 and $7.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantomx coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Phantomx has traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $349.84 or 0.00725337 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00005607 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00018177 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005407 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $958.31 or 0.01986890 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Phantomx Profile

PNX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. Phantomx’s official website is phantomx.co . Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Phantomx

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantomx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantomx using one of the exchanges listed above.

