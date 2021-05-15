Phantomx (PNX) Trading 18% Lower Over Last Week

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 15th. One Phantomx coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Phantomx has a market cap of $63,082.73 and $4.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Phantomx has traded 18% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $355.91 or 0.00726184 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00005656 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00018246 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005399 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $912.19 or 0.01861207 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000029 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000775 BTC.

About Phantomx

PNX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. The official website for Phantomx is phantomx.co . Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Phantomx

