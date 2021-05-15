PHI Token Trading 5.1% Lower This Week (PHI)

PHI Token (CURRENCY:PHI) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 15th. PHI Token has a total market cap of $1.34 million and $1,554.00 worth of PHI Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PHI Token coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000490 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, PHI Token has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00088001 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003540 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00019931 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $521.94 or 0.01107884 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00065073 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.64 or 0.00113861 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

PHI Token Profile

PHI Token (CRYPTO:PHI) is a coin. PHI Token’s total supply is 13,578,190 coins and its circulating supply is 5,828,254 coins. PHI Token’s official website is www.phitoken.io . PHI Token’s official Twitter account is @PhiToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PHI Token has three main preparatory features to increase the PHI Tokens value over time: 1) PHI Tokens as Stake: Anyone aiming to use platform components, such as asset managers and financial planners, must-own and immobilize the PHI Tokens; 2) PHI Tokens as Payment: The hybrid investment platform and the developed financial software can accept payments in PHI Tokens offering a 30% cashback, thus encouraging people to pay through these Tokens instead of fiat currency. 3) PHI Tokens Buy Back and Burn rewards: 15% of the performance fees generated by the platform and 50% of the annual tax refund obtained from the payment of taxes in Malta will be used to purchase PHI Tokens on exchanges and will be burned, to create a scarcity effect that will produce a continuous growth over time. “

Buying and Selling PHI Token

