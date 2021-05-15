Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to announce $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.63. Philip Morris International reported earnings per share of $1.29 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full year earnings of $6.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.93 to $6.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.98. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Philip Morris International.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.62.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,375,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,722,246. The company has a market capitalization of $152.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.41. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $67.21 and a 1 year high of $98.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,370 shares of company stock worth $3,157,957 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Philip Morris International (PM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.