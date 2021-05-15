Phoenixcoin Price Up 4% This Week (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. In the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Phoenixcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.02 million and approximately $59.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0244 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,123.07 or 0.99947646 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00052079 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $696.87 or 0.01478061 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $342.19 or 0.00725789 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00012077 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.46 or 0.00391248 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $112.26 or 0.00238098 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00009356 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00005910 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin (PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 82,815,475 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

