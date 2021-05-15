PhoenixDAO One Day Volume Hits $369,943.00 (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. PhoenixDAO has a total market cap of $8.97 million and approximately $369,943.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. One PhoenixDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00088355 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003477 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00019867 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $533.22 or 0.01108866 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00065833 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.92 or 0.00114216 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00060988 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Coin Profile

PhoenixDAO is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,595,770 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

PhoenixDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PhoenixDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PhoenixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

