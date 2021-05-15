Phoneum Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (PHT)

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One Phoneum coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoneum has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $25,193.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Phoneum has traded down 39.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.55 or 0.00088623 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00020094 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $538.99 or 0.01122739 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00065133 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00114859 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00061281 BTC.

About Phoneum

Phoneum is a coin. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,677,241,885 coins. Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phoneum’s official website is phoneum.io . Phoneum’s official message board is medium.com/@phoneum . The Reddit community for Phoneum is https://reddit.com/r/Phoneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Phoneum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

