Phore (PHR) Price Tops $0.26 on Exchanges

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 15th. Over the last week, Phore has traded down 30.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000549 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phore has a market capitalization of $6.32 million and $3,267.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00016006 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004588 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00029269 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $651.13 or 0.01363507 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 24,087,295 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official website is phore.io . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

