Pickle Finance Achieves Market Cap of $28.88 Million (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 15th. During the last seven days, Pickle Finance has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Pickle Finance coin can now be purchased for about $20.70 or 0.00043407 BTC on popular exchanges. Pickle Finance has a market capitalization of $28.88 million and $9.96 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pickle Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00088252 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003427 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00019770 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $528.27 or 0.01107511 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00065508 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.50 or 0.00114268 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00061460 BTC.

About Pickle Finance

Pickle Finance (PICKLE) is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,403,573 coins and its circulating supply is 1,395,006 coins. Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pickle Finance is pickle.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Buying and Selling Pickle Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pickle Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pickle Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pickle Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pickle Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.