Picton Mahoney Asset Management Boosts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 84.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.4% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $29,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Michael B. Yongue boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 1,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 679 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,504.76.

GOOGL opened at $2,278.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.03, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,242.93 and a 200 day moving average of $1,958.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,339.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

