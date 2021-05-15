Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys Shares of 43,700 Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,162,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Medtronic by 15.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 920 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Medtronic by 10.9% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,494,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $294,713,000 after buying an additional 245,319 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 32.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 495,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $58,503,000 after buying an additional 120,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 7.8% in the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,846 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,139,000 after buying an additional 6,224 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.54.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $125.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $87.68 and a 52 week high of $132.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.07.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.