Picton Mahoney Asset Management Grows Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Sysco were worth $5,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sysco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $84.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.06. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $46.26 and a twelve month high of $86.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a PE ratio of -1,199.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

