Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New $6.08 Million Investment in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,075,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Gartner by 340.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Gartner by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total value of $8,223,774.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,242,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,056,102.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 6,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.28, for a total value of $1,447,286.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,312,032.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,654 shares of company stock valued at $22,111,550. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $231.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.10, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.97. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.50 and a 52 week high of $239.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Gartner announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.