Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New Investment in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,880,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 1.07% of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

NASDAQ GMBT opened at $9.73 on Friday. Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $10.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.81.

Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital Company Profile

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

