Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New Investment in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,880,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 1.07% of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
NASDAQ GMBT opened at $9.73 on Friday. Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $10.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.81.
Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital Company Profile
