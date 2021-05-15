Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases Shares of 109,650 Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 109,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,999,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 0.07% of Ciena at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 1,153.8% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 3,705.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $137,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total value of $98,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,881,125. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America raised Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.08.

CIEN stock opened at $51.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.42 and a 200-day moving average of $51.26. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $38.03 and a 12-month high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $757.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.24 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.