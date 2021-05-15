Picton Mahoney Asset Management Reduces Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management trimmed its position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 39.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 96,945 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.13% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $6,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,861,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $596,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,086 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $82,079,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,810,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,729,000 after acquiring an additional 249,038 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,793,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,043,000 after acquiring an additional 73,689 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,463,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,786,000 after acquiring an additional 106,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,364. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on SRC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist lifted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Realty Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE SRC opened at $45.92 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $48.05. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -573.93 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 74.85%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

