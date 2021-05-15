Picton Mahoney Asset Management Reduces Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 36.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,850 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,404,000 after buying an additional 6,361 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 137,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,553,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,574.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,694,998.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 84,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total transaction of $25,973,260.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,683,940.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 820,644 shares of company stock valued at $256,177,793 in the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ULTA stock opened at $324.28 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.01 and a 52 week high of $351.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $320.30 and its 200 day moving average is $296.02. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.52.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

