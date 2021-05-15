Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 3,090 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,090 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $3,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 614,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,585,000 after purchasing an additional 44,040 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 482.4% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 16,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 13,570 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBAC opened at $288.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,924.01 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $287.71 and a 200 day moving average of $277.71. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $232.88 and a fifty-two week high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.79 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.14) EPS. Equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBAC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.45.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total transaction of $214,313.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,662.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,773.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,295,693.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

