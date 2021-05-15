Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes $6.08 Million Position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,078,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.09% of Change Healthcare as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 3,192.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 394.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000.

Shares of Change Healthcare stock opened at $22.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.03. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $24.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.60, a PEG ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.71.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.96.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

