PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) Market Cap Achieves $22.85 Million

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can now be purchased for about $1.52 or 0.00003127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a market capitalization of $22.85 million and $1.22 million worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.97 or 0.00090705 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003392 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00019864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $552.22 or 0.01139287 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00067851 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.97 or 0.00115476 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00061655 BTC.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Coin Profile

PieDAO DOUGH v2 is a coin. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 78,681,028 coins and its circulating supply is 15,077,132 coins. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official website is www.piedao.org . The Reddit community for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is https://reddit.com/r/PieDAO . The official message board for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is medium.com/piedao . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official Twitter account is @PieDAO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

