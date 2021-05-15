Pigeoncoin Hits One Day Volume of $104,046.00 (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Pigeoncoin has a market capitalization of $3.71 million and approximately $104,046.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded up 20.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00013213 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000082 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000103 BTC.

888tron (888) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

Pigeoncoin (CRYPTO:PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

