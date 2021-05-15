Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,107,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,580 shares during the period. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,031,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 856,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,106,000 after acquiring an additional 164,151 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,312,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,466 shares during the period.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $118.33 on Friday. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.02 and a 52-week high of $212.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.65 and a 200-day moving average of $150.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.11 billion, a PE ratio of -130.03 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 28.77%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDD has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price objective (down from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, China Renaissance Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinduoduo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.43.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.