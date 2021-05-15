PiplCoin Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (PIPL)

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. In the last week, PiplCoin has traded 45.8% lower against the US dollar. PiplCoin has a total market capitalization of $165,605.38 and approximately $4.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PiplCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00088398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003691 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00019689 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $527.35 or 0.01099484 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00065348 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.55 or 0.00113729 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00060645 BTC.

PiplCoin (CRYPTO:PIPL) is a coin. PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,329,758,708 coins and its circulating supply is 172,536,809 coins. PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PiplCoin’s official website is piplcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency PiplCoin is a digital asset designed to work as a medium of exchange using cryptography to secure the transactions inside supported share working ecosystem. The amount of issued PiplCoins is equal with the estimation of World population on the 15th of July, 2017. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PiplCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PiplCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

