Pirate Chain (ARRR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.36 Million

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for $7.34 or 0.00015223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $1.33 billion and approximately $3.36 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.03 or 0.00580589 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.42 or 0.00208211 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.61 or 0.00272871 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 43.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004061 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 181,394,672 coins. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

