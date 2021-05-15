Pirate Chain Trading Up 14.2% Over Last 7 Days (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 15th. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $1.38 billion and $4.07 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.63 or 0.00015431 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.34 or 0.00597255 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.45 or 0.00205156 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.12 or 0.00277294 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 97.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000805 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 181,363,984 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

