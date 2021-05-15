Pirl Price Tops $0.0019 on Exchanges (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 37% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 15th. In the last week, Pirl has traded down 59% against the US dollar. One Pirl coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Pirl has a market capitalization of $161,876.17 and $386.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,851.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,747.18 or 0.07830777 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,198.65 or 0.02504907 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $304.89 or 0.00637147 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.10 or 0.00202922 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.72 or 0.00818608 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.71 or 0.00657672 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.09 or 0.00576973 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007088 BTC.

About Pirl

Pirl (CRYPTO:PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. The official website for Pirl is pirl.io . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pirl is a 3-layered Masternode network blockchain that harnesses the power of Smart Contracts, EVM, Web3 and service masternode networks to provide decentralized storage and immutable (read: unchangeable -secure) content. The main goal of the project is to improve the functionality and performance of Decentralized applications and set new standards for user experience and to provide a real use for blockchain technology. PIRL is using the already laid technological foundation to develop a unique all-in-one platform with easy-to-use features for file storage, communication, entertainment, and p2p marketplace trading. “

Buying and Selling Pirl

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

