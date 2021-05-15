PIVX Market Cap Hits $101.37 Million (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. One PIVX coin can now be bought for approximately $1.56 or 0.00003168 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PIVX has traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar. PIVX has a market cap of $101.37 million and $1.23 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PIVX alerts:

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00019293 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

PIVX Profile

PIVX (CRYPTO:PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,180,592 coins. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org . The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a cutting edge User Data Protection oriented blockchain project and cryptocurrency. Launched in January 2016, it has delivered unparalleled transaction privacy and obfuscation algorithms deployed on a Proof of Stake blockchain, which allows users of PIVX to fully protect their sensitive data including personally identifiable data as well as financial data from floating around freely on the web. This protection comes through PIVX SHIELD, which is a highly customized anonymity protocol based on zk-SNARKs Sapling. PIVX is also an open-source and decentralized autonomously organized (DAO) project featuring community governance mechanisms and multi-purpose masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PIVX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIVX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIVX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.