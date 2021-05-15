PIXEL (PXL) Market Cap Achieves $58.05 Million

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded down 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. Over the last week, PIXEL has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $58.05 million and approximately $104.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIXEL coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,010.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,226.58 or 0.02502678 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $327.57 or 0.00668374 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00069011 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003254 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About PIXEL

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction . The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

Buying and Selling PIXEL

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

