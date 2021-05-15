PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $58.09 Million

Equities research analysts expect that PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) will announce $58.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $55.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $61.35 million. PlayAGS reported sales of $16.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 246%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full-year sales of $227.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $221.00 million to $236.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $276.28 million, with estimates ranging from $258.61 million to $296.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PlayAGS.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.21. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 33.66% and a negative return on equity of 67.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AGS shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of PlayAGS in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Macquarie raised their price objective on PlayAGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $8.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

Shares of AGS stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.67. The firm has a market cap of $315.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 3.48. PlayAGS has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 96.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 84,990 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in PlayAGS by 198.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PlayAGS by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 3,714.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,109,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,187,000 after purchasing an additional 89,664 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PlayAGS (AGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.