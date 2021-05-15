PlayGame (PXG) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $8,280.00

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 15th. One PlayGame coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. PlayGame has a market cap of $592,936.74 and approximately $8,280.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PlayGame has traded 26.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PlayGame alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00089089 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003477 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00020002 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $520.31 or 0.01103336 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00065423 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.72 or 0.00113909 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

PlayGame Profile

PXG is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

PlayGame Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayGame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlayGame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayGame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.