Playkey (PKT) Hits Market Cap of $1.21 Million

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Over the last seven days, Playkey has traded down 20.5% against the US dollar. One Playkey coin can currently be bought for about $0.0736 or 0.00000152 BTC on exchanges. Playkey has a market cap of $1.21 million and $105,434.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00087463 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003669 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00019697 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $535.79 or 0.01109847 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00064868 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.88 or 0.00113679 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00060367 BTC.

About Playkey

Playkey (CRYPTO:PKT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 16,414,614 coins. Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Playkey’s official website is playkey.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Buying and Selling Playkey

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

